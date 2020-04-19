Automotive Power Modules Market 2019 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players, Interpretation and Benefit Growth to 2025

“

Automotive Power Modules are used in hybrid and electric vehicles etc. Automotive Power Module provides the physical containment for several power components, usually power semiconductor devices. These power semiconductors (so-called dies) are typically soldered or sintered on a power electronic substrate that carries the power semiconductors, provides electrical and thermal contact and electrical insulation where needed.

The automotive power module is classified into the IGBT Modules and SiC Modules according to the product type. As of 2018, IGBT Modules segment dominates the market contributing more than 90% of the total market share, reach to 29.80 million units, while SiC Modules power module 3.02 million units and will occupy more market share gradually. Automotive power module is major applied in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), and Battery Electric Vehicles will dominate the market in the future.The automotive power module market is relative concentrated market; key players include Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, Fuji Electric, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Semikron, Danfoss, ROHM, BYD, Starpower Semiconductor; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 85% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from Japan and Europe.

Global Automotive Power Modules market size will reach 2810 million US$ by 2025, from 942.1 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Power Modules.

This industry study presents the global Automotive Power Modules market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Automotive Power Modules production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Automotive Power Modules in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Infineon, Mitsubishi Electric, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Infineon

Mitsubishi Electric

Fuji Electric

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device

Semikron

Danfoss

ROHM

BYD

Starpower Semiconductor

Automotive Power Modules Breakdown Data by Type

IGBT Modules

SiC Modules

In 2018, IGBT Modules accounted for a major share of 90% in the global Automotive Power Modules market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2487 M USD by 2025 from 843 M USD in 2018.

Automotive Power Modules Breakdown Data by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-i

n Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

In Automotive Power Modules market, Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 71516 (K Units) by 2025. It means that Automotive Power Modules will be promising in the Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) field in the next couple of years.

Automotive Power Modules Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Automotive Power Modules Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Automotive Power Modules status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Automotive Power Modules manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, Recent Development and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Power Modules :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automotive Power Modules market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

”