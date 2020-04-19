Azimuth Thrusters Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2025 – DataIntelo

“

An azimuth thruster is a configuration of marine propellers placed in pods that can be rotated to any horizontal angle (azimuth), making a rudder unnecessary. These give ships better maneuverability than a fixed propeller and rudder system.

The past years has witnessed the decrease of global azimuth thrusters due to the shrink of global shipbuilding market. The overcapacity and reduction in offshore demand has influenced the azimuth thrusters a lot. But we can still see the demand of azimuth thrusters in major shipbuilding regions such as Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Globally, the azimuth thruster industry market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of azimuth thrusters is relatively high. And some enterprises, like SCHOTTEL Group and Rolls-Royce and Niigata Power Systems etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their azimuth thrusters and related services. At the same time, Europe, where most of the leading manufacturers come from the region, is remarkable in the global azimuth thruster industry because of their market share and technology status of azimuth thrusters.

The global Azimuth Thrusters market was 520 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.5% between 2019 and 2025.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SCHOTTEL Group

Rolls-Royce

IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (IPS).

Cat Propulsion

Brunvoll

Thrustmaster

Kawasaki

Steerprop

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Corporation

ABB Marine

Voith Turbo

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Veth Propulsion

NGC

Jastram

Wuxi Ruifeng Marine

Hydromaster

Azimuth Thrusters Breakdown Data by Type

Less than

1500KW

1500KW-3500KW

More than 3500KW

Azimuth Thrusters Breakdown Data by Application

Tugboat

Offshore Support Vessel

Ferries and Freighter

Others

Azimuth Thrusters Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Azimuth Thrusters Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

