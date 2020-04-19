Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

“

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a mental illness. It is a mental health problem that primarily affects mood. Symptoms of bipolar disorder are extreme irritability or agitation, a period of feeling empty, loss of interest in normal activities, sleep problems, etc. According to Pfizer, Inc., bipolar disorder affects over 5 million people in the U.S. Bipolar episodes are characterized by a drastic change in behavior and mood, and range from joyful and overexcited (manic episodes) to extremely sad and hopeless (depressive state). These disorders have different types of episodes such as manic episodes, hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and mixed episodes. Causes of bipolar disorders include childhood trauma, stressful life events, self-esteem problems, and genetic inheritance. People across the world marked â€œMarch 30â€ as a World Bipolar Day to spread awareness about the disorder and erase the stigma of mental illness. Large number of people suffering from this mental condition resort to drinking to lift their mood. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 27.6% of the people with bipolar disorder become addicted to alcohol, while over 16% engaged in alcohol abuse.

The growing need to reduce the financial burden of bipolar disorder will drive the growth prospects for the global bipolar disorder therapeutic market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that governments and companies across the globe are increasingly organizing awareness camps to raise disease awareness among the public, reduce the burden of mental disorders in vulnerable groups, ensure the rights of people with mental disorders, and make treatment facilities accessible to them. Consequently, such awareness initiatives help to curb the overall monetary loss, reduce their effect on the global economy, and improve the quality of life for patients. Such factors will raise public awareness about mental disorders and treatments and in turn, propel the rate of revenue generation in the market.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region are the high incidence of bipolar disorder symptoms in the US, the growing number of pipeline products, the rising awareness about these disorders in the region, and the growing prevalence of pediatric bipolar disorders.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic.

This report studies the global market size of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Market Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

