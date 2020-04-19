Breathing Equipment Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

“

The roots of artificial breathing can be traced back to World War II when pilots faced challenges in breathing at high altitudes. Similarly, in places where oxygen content is low or during underwater dives, artificial breathing is used to facilitate adequate oxygen supply with the help of breathing equipment. Such equipment, also known as respiratory protective equipment (RPE), is used for safety from harmful substances in certain workplaces and confined spaces. Breathing equipment filters air to remove harmful substances where it detects an oxygen deficiency. Breathing equipment is commonly used at instances where there is a possibility of exposure to fire, harmful chemicals and biological hazards; it is also used in adventure sports and at hospitals. For people in a situation of risk, breathing equipment is often used as a control measure. About a decade ago, breathing equipment was primarily used at hospitals to facilitate spontaneous breathing, but currently it is commonly used at an industrial level and in several other applications.

The global breathing equipment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. According to latest reports by government organizations, the breathing equipment market has already witnessed significant demand over the past few years. Currently, the market is expected to witness a boost owing to an increase in the preference for home-care and portable breathing equipment. A major share of demand for breathing equipment arises from fire services departments, who require breathing equipment on almost every job. The market for breathing equipment is further projected to grow owing to its increasing application in adventure sports such as trekking, scuba diving, bungee jumping etc., where the use of these breathing equipment is essential to ensure safety standards â€“ hence making the sport more enjoyable.Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

Another driving factor for the growth of the global artificial breathing equipment market is rising demand from industrial, commercial and residential sectors. Manufacturers are looking to technological innovation to cater to this growing demand with a wide range of equipment. This can also serve as an opportunity for manufacturers to introduce self-contained breathing equipment in the market on a large scale. New designs and sensors, single chip solutions and other components are key trends identified in the breathing equipment market. Â Â

In 2019, the market size of Breathing Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% fr

m 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Breathing Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Breathing Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Breathing Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

MSA

RSG Safety

Thameside Fire Protection

Resmar

DrÃ¤gerwerk

InspiAIR

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Emergency Escape Breathing Apparatus

Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Fire Fighting

Industrial

Scuba Diving

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Breathing Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Breathing Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Breathing Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

