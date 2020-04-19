Copper Magnet Wire Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Copper Magnet Wire market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Copper Magnet Wire market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Copper Magnet Wire market.

Copper magnet wire coated with a very thin insulating layer. It is used to construct transformers, inductors, motors, speakers, hard disk head actuators, electromagnets and other applications that require tight coil insulation. The wire itself is usually fully annealed electrolytically refined copper.

Increasing of industrial and research fields expenditures and the demand of new energy vehicles drives the growth of the market. Developing regions such as Southeast Asia and India has great potential. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution network.Asia-Pacific is the dominant consumption and export country of magnet wire, according about 60% of the total amount. China is the biggest production country of magnet wire, Even though a huge space for growth in the Asia-Pacific market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

The Copper Magnet Wire market was valued at 22 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 26 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Copper Magnet Wire.

This report presents the worldwide Copper Magnet Wire market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Superior Essex

Jingda

Sumitomo Electric

Rea

Citychamp Dartong

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

Liljedahl

Shanghai Yuke

IRCE

Shangfeng Industrial

Roshow Technology

Hitachi

SWCC

Elektrisola

HONGYUAN

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Magnekon

Condumex

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Shenmao Magnet Wire

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

Von Roll

Copper Magnet Wire Breakdown Data by Type

Round Magnet Wire

Flat Magnet Wire

In 2018, Round Magnet Wire accounted for a major share of 67% in the global Copper Magnet Wire market. And this product segment is poised to reach 15901 M USD by 2025 from 2332 M USD in 2019.

Copper Magnet Wire Breakdown Data by Application

Motors

Transformers

Home Appliance

Reactor

Others

In Copper Magnet Wire m

rket, Transformers segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 1032 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.15% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Copper Magnet Wire will be promising in the Transformers field in the next couple of years.

Copper Magnet Wire Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Copper Magnet Wire Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Copper Magnet Wire status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Copper Magnet Wire manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Copper Magnet Wire :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Copper Magnet Wire market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

