Cotton Yarn Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025

Cotton Yarn is a long continuous length of interlocked fiber, suitable for use in the production of textiles, sewing, crocheting, knitting, weaving, embroidery, and rope making.

In consumption market, China and India are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, these regions occupied 64.88% of the global consumption volume in total.Cotton yarn has mainly two types, which include cotton carded yarn and combed yarn. With wide application fields of cotton yarn, the downstream application industries will need more cotton yarn products. So, cotton yarn has a huge market potential in the future.

Global Cotton Yarn market size will increase to 88610 Million US$ by 2025, from 71540 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cotton Yarn.

This report researches the worldwide Cotton Yarn market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Vietnam and Pakistan.

This study categorizes the global Cotton Yarn breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Texhong

Weiqiao Textile

Huafu

Henan Xinye Textile

BROS

China Resources

Huamao

Lutai Textile

Guanxing

Hengfeng

Shandong Ruyi

Huafang

Sanyang

Dasheng

Lianfa

Vardhman Group

Nahar Spinning

Alok

Trident Group

KPR Mill Limited

Nitin Spinners

Aarti International

Spentex

Daewoo

Bitratex Industries

Nishat Mills

Fortex

Parkdale

Cotton Yarn Breakdown Data by Type

Carded Yarn

Combed Yarn

Others

In 2018, Carded Yarn accounted for a major share of 58.33% in the global Cotton Yarn market. And this product segment is poised to reach 47495.28 million USD by 2025 from 38692.34 million USD in 2018.

Cotton Yarn Breakdown Data by Application

Apparel

Home Textiles

Industrial Textiles

Other

In Cotton Yarn market, the Appar

el Textiles holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 12989 (K MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.23% during 2019 and 2025.

Cotton Yarn Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Vietnam

Pakistan

Cotton Yarn Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Cotton Yarn capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Cotton Yarn manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cotton Yarn :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

