Distributed Energy Generation Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast To 2025

The Distributed Energy Generation market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

The distributed energy generation market is expected to witness 15.9% CAGR over the period of 2019 to 2026. Attributing to the environmental benefits and higher preference for distributed energy generation (DEG) systems.

Distributed energy generation systems are anticipated to become the future of electric power systems owing to rise in energy demands of electricity. DEG plants are comparatively smaller in kW and are connected to the grid at substation or at customer premises. Technological innovations and change in economic and regulatory environments have vested in a high interest for distributed energy generation.

As an instance, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) performed a study to demonstrate upon how electrical systems can evolve as more economic resources, particularly the PV cells since, traditional energy resources need to operate at a low level of output. The study revealed that solar generation achieved a peak level during a spring day.

Rising investments for electrification of energy systems in the developing regions is more likely to result in enhanced market growth.In addition, undertaking of projects pertaining to energy growth facilitates electrification in remote areas wherein the remote population can be bought under an umbrella project. The DEG systems comprises different arrangements of power generation, and control solutions. The systems can be customized according to the energy efficiency, carbon production/reduction and security.

DEG systems are significant from energy savings point of view. It reduces the criteria for transmission capacity which directly cuts the costs of installing a power line. Prices of DEG are comparatively reasonable when compared to traditional energy systems. In addition, floating solar photovoltaic is an innovation by DEG technology which is likely to emerge as a t

end in the mainstream market. However, lack of technical competency and irregularity in scope of electrification during small-scale projects is more likely to confine the market growth during the forecast period.

By products, the distributed energy generation market can be segmented into biomass energy, complex system of fuel cell and micro gas turbine, solar power generation, wind power generation and geothermal power generation.

By technology, the distributed energy generation market can be segmented into solar photovoltaic, reciprocating engines, micro turbines, fuel cells, combined heat power (CHP) and wind turbines.

By application, the market can be segmented into off-grid and on-grid. On-grid segment is more likely to witness a higher share owing to technological advances in the DEG systems.

Based on end-user type, the segmentation comprises commercial & industrial, residential and buildings & institutions. Residential sector is expected to witness a boom owing to rise in construction activities across the developing nations. In addition, energy saving initiatives such as green energy, construction of eco-friendly buildings is more likely to pump the growth of the segment.

By geography, the distributed energy generation market comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Europe enjoys a prominent market position owing to stringent regulations pertaining to energy saving and cost. In addition, government initiatives such as cut in energy tariffs is expected to propel the regional market growth.

The key players in the distributed energy generation market include EON SE, Vestas Wind Systems Inc., Doosan Fuel Cell America; FuelCell Energy Inc; General Electric (GE); First Solar, Toyota Turbine and Systems Inc., Enercon GmbH, Turbine Corporation and Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

