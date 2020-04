Electric Linear Actuators Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2025

“

DataIntelo has recently launched a latest report on Electric Linear Actuators market for its clients. This report offers the clients with factual data validated by industry experts and business heads. The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies.

Electric Linear Actuators are electrically powered, mechanical devices consisting of motors, linear guides, and drive mechanisms, which are used to convert electrical energy into linear displacement through mechanical transmission, electro-magnetism, or thermal expansion to provide straight line push/pull motion. Key specifications include the intended application, drive type, motor type, the mounting configuration, as well as other physical dimensions and electrical characteristics. Electric linear actuators are used primarily in automation applications when a machine component, tool, etc. requires a controlled movement to a particular position. They are used in a wide range of industries where linear positioning is needed. The actuators are driven by several means including ball or lead screws, belts, or voice coils, among others. Typical applications include opening and closing dampers, locking doors, braking machine motions, etc.

The Major sales regions of Electric Linear Actuators are China, India, Southeast Asia which accounted for about 80.43% of production market share in 2018. China is the largest consumption region with a market share of 46.79% in 2018.Electric Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are THK, IAI, Parker, TiMOTION, LINAK, accounting for 43.05 percent revenue market share in 2018.

The Electric Linear Actuators market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electric Linear Actuators.

This report presents the worldwide Electric Linear Actuators market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

THK

IAI

Parker

TiMOTION

LINAK

ABB

SKF

Chiaphua Components

Moteck Electric

Honeywell

Auma

Electric Linear Actuators Breakdown Data by Type

DC Electric Linear Actuators

AC Electric Linear Actuators

In 2018, AC Electric Linear Actuators accounted for a major share of 64% in the Asia-Pacific Electric Linear Actuators market. And this product segment is poised to reach 954 M USD by 2025 from 700 M USD in 2018.

Electric Linear Actuators Breakdown Data by

Application

Industrial

Medical

Commercial

In Electric Linear Actuators market, Industrial segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 5806 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Electric Linear Actuators will be promising in the Industrial field in the next couple of years.

Electric Linear Actuators Production by Region

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

North America

Europe

Electric Linear Actuators Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Electric Linear Actuators status and future forecast,involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Electric Linear Actuators manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Linear Actuators :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Electric Linear Actuators market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

