Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Geosynthetic Clay Liner market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Geosynthetic Clay Liner market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

Request a sample report of Geosynthetic Clay Liner Market at https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=5450

Geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs) are factory manufactured hydraulic barriers consisting of a layer of bentonite or other very low-permeability material supported by geotextiles and/or geomembranes, mechanically held together by needling, stitching, or chemical adhesives. Due to environmental laws, any seepage from landfills must be collected and properly disposed off, otherwise contamination of the surrounding ground water could cause major environmental and/or ecological problems. The lower the hydraulic conductivity the more effective the GCL will be at retaining seepage inside of the landfill. Bentonite composed predominantly (>70%) of montmorillonite or other expansive clays, are preferred and most commonly used in GCLs. A general GCL construction would consist of two layers of geosynthetics stitched together enclosing a layer of natural or processed sodium bentonite. Typically, woven and/or non-woven textile geosynthetics are used, however polyethylene or geomembrane layers or geogrid geotextiles materials have also been incorporated into the design or in place of a textile layer to increase strength. GCLs are produced by several large companies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The United States Environmental Protection Agency currently regulates landfill construction and design in the US through several legislations.

First of all, the increasing demand for Geosynthetic Clay Liner is expected to drive the market growth. This is because of the development of Containment & Wastewater Treatment, Landfill and Roadways & Civil Construction. Geosynthetic clay liners are fabric-like materials utilized as linings to prevent seepage out of landfills. They act as a hydraulic barrier and incorporate two textile layers interconnected by bentonite clay, which is known to have low hydraulic conductivity. Second, increasing expenditure for infrastructure development in China, India, and Middle East countries in light of regulatory initiatives to enhance domestic output is expected to play an important role in amplifying market demand.

In 2019, the market size of Geosynthetic Clay Liner is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the

To enquire more about this Report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=5450

market size for Geosynthetic Clay Liner.

This report studies the global market size of Geosynthetic Clay Liner, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Geosynthetic Clay Liner production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Eurobent

Agru America

NAUE GmbH

ECT Manufacturing

National Well Supplies Company

Global Synthetics

Shandong Taian Sanyou Building Materialco

GSE

Market Segment by Product Type

Bentonite Swell Index1

Bentonite Fluid Loss

Bentonite Mass/Area2

GCL Grab Strength3

GCL Peel Strength3

GCL Index Flux4

GCL Hydraulic Conductivity4

GCL Hydrated Internal Shear Strength5

Market Segment by Application

Containment & Wastewater Treatment

Landfill

Roadways & Civil Construction

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Geosynthetic Clay Liner status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Geosynthetic Clay Liner manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Geosynthetic Clay Liner are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Customization of the report –

Get in touch with our sales representative now with a guarantee to Get access to a report that suits best to your business needs.

To Buy this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=5450

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

To request Discount on this Report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=5450

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry.

Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info –

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – [email protected]

Organization – DataIntelo

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.

”