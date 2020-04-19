Global Agricultural Tractors Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025
Agricultural tractors are extensively used in farming and agriculture to improve agricultural productivity by performing ploughing, hauling and harvesting.
Global agricultural tractors market witnessing decline in sales after booming market in 2017. Major market players are now focusing towards to enter untapped markets and to provide farmers with more economical agriculture tractors. China and India are the two major markets that accounts for more than 50% sales of tractors in global agricultural tractors market. Domestic players of China and India are planning to expand their business globally and to grab the piece of profit from USD 150 billion global tractors and equipment market.
In 2019, the market size of Agricultural Tractors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural Tractors.
This report studies the global market size of Agricultural Tractors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Agricultural Tractors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
hina, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
AGCO
CNH
Deere?Company
Kubota
ACE
Captain
Escorts Group
Force Motors
Foton Lovol
Iseki
SDF
Sonalika
VST Tillers
Yanmar
Market Segment by Product Type
Two-Wheel Drive
Four-Wheel Drive
Market Segment by Application
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Agricultural Tractors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Agricultural Tractors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agricultural Tractors are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
