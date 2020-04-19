Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Industry Chain Research Report 2019
In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.
Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.
The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.
The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.
Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.
The global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 51.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Battery Thermal Management System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Mahle
Valeo
Bosch
Hana System
Dana
Gentherm
Continental
VOSS Automotive
CapTherm System
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Air Cooling
Liquid Cooling
Refrigerant Cooling
Segment by Application
EV
PHEV
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-automotive-battery-thermal-management-system-industry-chain-research-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Automobile & Transportation market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Automobile & Transportation markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Automobile & Transportation Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Automobile & Transportation market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Automobile & Transportation market
- Challenges to market growth for Automobile & Transportation manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Automobile & Transportation Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com