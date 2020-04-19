Global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System Industry Chain Research Report 2019

In this report, the Automobile & Transportation market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Automobile & Transportation market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is a system controlling the cooling and pre-heating of battery used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is part of the automotive thermal management system. It ensures batteries operate within a certain temperature range, will be crucial to helping electric cars drive greater distances for a longer period of time.

The global average price of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System is in the increasing trend, from 710 USD/Unit in 2013 to 767 USD/Unit in 2017 as the development of technology. With the situation, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years as the liquid cooling system is more and more.

The classification of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System includes Liquid Cooling, Air Cooling and Refrigerant Cooling. The proportion of Liquid Cooling in 2017 is about 66.32%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, with a production market share nearly 56% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Battery Thermal Management System, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28.5%.

The global Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 51.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Battery Thermal Management System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Battery Thermal Management System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mahle

Valeo

Bosch

Hana System

Dana

Gentherm

Continental

VOSS Automotive

CapTherm System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Refrigerant Cooling

Segment by Application

EV

PHEV

