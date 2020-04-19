Global Cable Tray market 2019 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report

“

Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. These are available in numerous styles & sizes and are considered highly useful in conditions when possibility of changes in wiring systems is expected. New cables can be installed by laying them in the tray, instead of pulling them through a pipe. Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost.

The global market for cable trays is characterized by supply of cable trays that have good tensile strength and heavy load carrying capacity. Manufacturers of cable trays manufacture products that have reliable characteristics and effective functionality. Cable trays are highly preferred by end consumers as they provide ease of maintenance in cable management system. The global demand for cable trays is expected to grow prominently due to requirement in the telecom industry. The telecom market segment is anticipated to sustain the growing demand for cable trays over the forecast period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity over cable conduits. Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for industrial plants and commercial buildings. However, cable trays are gaining popularity due to their design flexibility, simplicity, and lower installation cost. Depending on the type of circuits and the wiring density, the incorporation of a cable tray wiring system may result in up to 60% cost reduction as compared to the conduit wiring system. The cable tray wiring system saves costs in design, material procurement, installation, and maintenance areas.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the cable tray market during the forecast period. High consumption rates in major end-verticals such power, construction, manufacturing, and IT and telecommunication are driving the growth momentum in this region. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the cable tray market in North America. The majority of the cable tray demands in the US comes from the upgrading and maintaining assignments of the electrical and communication network infrastructure. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico will also contribute significantly to the revenue of the cable trays market in the next few years.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cable Tray.

This report studies the global market size of Cable Tray, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cable Tray production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Atkore International

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Thomas & Betts

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Ladder Type Cable Trays

Solid Bottom Cable Trays

Trough Cable Trays

Channel Cable Trays

Wire Mesh Cable Trays

Single Rail Cable Trays

Market Segment by Application

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Cable Tray status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cable Tray manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cable Tray are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

