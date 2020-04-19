Global Carbon Nanorod Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

“

Carbon Nanorod (CNR) is a nanostructure that is approximately 10 to 120 nanometers (nm) wide, over a surface area of 30 to 70 meter square grams. It is a filling that is a by-produced of carbon nanotube (CNT).

Demand of carbon nanorods from end-use industries is increasing due to their rising commercialization, improved quality, and developed products. End-user industries such as electronics and aerospace offer high growth opportunities to the carbon nanorod market, as nanorods are lightweight and have high mechanical strength.

In 2019, the market size of Carbon Nanorod is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Nanorod.

This report studies the global market size of Carbon Nanorod, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Carbon Nanorod production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Showa Denko

Nanocyl

Hanwha

Raymor

OCSiAl

Klean Industries

Thomas Swan

Kumho Petrochemical

Arkema

Market Segment by Product Type

Graphite Nanorod

Diamond Nanorod

Other

Market Segment by Application

Electronics

Energy Generation

Environmental Technology

Medic

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Carbon Nanorod status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Carbon Nanorod manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon Nanorod are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

