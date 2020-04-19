Global Container Handling Equipment market 2019 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Container Handling Equipment market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Container Handling Equipment market.

The diesel based equipment segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2017 due to the efficient power delivery, low fuel costs, and inadequate/insufficient electric infrastructure at small and medium terminals. Also, the stringent emission regulations for NOx, PM, and CO2 by the US EPA and European Union have prompted equipment manufacturers to offer fuel-efficient equipment with lower emissions. Hence, equipment manufacturers are focusing on the development and sale of electric and hybrid equipment.

The automated stacking crane (ASC) market is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2025. The growing demand for automation at port terminals across the globe is one of the key reasons for the growth of this market segment. These cranes are capable of picking up, placing, and stacking containers automatically leading to increased productivity and container throughput. Few port terminals such as Thamesport (UK), PSA (Singapore), and Container Terminal Altenwerder (Germany) have increased their automation levels using these cranes. Thus, the growing demand for greenfield port terminals with high reliability and efficiency would drive the ASC market in the coming years.

In 2019, the market size of Container Handling Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Container Handling Equipment.

This report studies the global market size of Container Handling Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Container Handling Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rat

for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Kalmar

Konecranes

Liebherr

Hyster

Sany

ZPMC

Lonking Machinery

Anhui Heli

CVS Ferrari

Hoist Liftruck

Market Segment by Product Type

<10 Tons

10Â–40 Tons

41Â–70 Tons

71Â–100 Tons

Market Segment by Application

Construction

Minging

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Container Handling Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Container Handling Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Container Handling Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

”