Global Glycolic Acid Market – Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Glycolic Acid market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Glycolic Acid market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

Glycolic acid is an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), which is colorless, odorless, and highly soluble in alcohol. It is also derived from fruit and milk sugars. It is synthesized from ethylene glycol-oxidizing microorganisms. Glycolic acid contains a keratolytic, germinative layer and produces a fibroblast stimulating action. Its chemical formula is C2H4O3.

Rising awareness regarding skincare and hair care along with growth in personal care products are some of the prominent trends and drivers supporting the growth of global glycolic acid market. Furthermore, increasing demand for skin lightning and anti-aging products from youth population boost the skincare ingredients market. Moreover, the global glycolic acid market is propelling with the increasing spending on household cleaning. Naturally processed glycolic acid has surpassed the production of chemically processed glycolic acid, which is likely to affect the growth of the market over the forecast period, positively. However, stringent regulation regarding the concentration of glycolic acid in personal care products and availability & development of substitute such as salicylic acid are expected to hinder the market growth during the review period.

In North America, the U.S. contributed the largest market share of 53.3% in terms of volume in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.49% followed by Canada during the review period. Europe holds the second largest market share in 2016. In Europe, Germany dominate the regional market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR followed by France, Spain, and the UK. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow positively during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, and Australia are projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the growing applications in various industries such as personal care and textile dyeing & finishing.

In 2019, the market size of Glycolic Acid is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as

the forecast period to estimate the market size for Glycolic Acid.

This report studies the global market size of Glycolic Acid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Glycolic Acid production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

CrossChem

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

SimcoQC

The Chemours Company

Zhonglan Industry

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Natural

Synthetic

Market Segment by Application

Personal Care

Household

Industrial

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Glycolic Acid status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Glycolic Acid manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glycolic Acid are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

