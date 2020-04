Global Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025

“

Miniature zinc die casting is a precision fabricating process offering design flexibility, complex geometries, enhanced material properties, precision, and cost-effective production. The process is especially effective as a replacement for machined parts, stamping and assembly.

Employing die-cast parts as a weight reduction strategy is a major driver for die-casting market in the automotive segment. Though it is heavier than aluminum its lower cost and higher intricacy allowance make it more suitable in certain applications. Compared to other die casting parts, zinc-die casting parts are usually equipped with better mechanical properties like toughness, and also offer higher surface finish because lower thermal shock during casting as a result of its lower operating temperature.

In 2019, the market size of Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings.

This report studies the global market size of Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and a

nalyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AMT Die casting

Ashok Minda Group

Carteret Die Casting Corporation

Brillcast Manufacturing

Cascade Die Casting Group

Continental Casting

Dart Casting

Chamundi Die Cast (P) Ltd

Dynacast

Ikd Co. Ltd

Market Segment by Product Type

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Others

Market Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Furniture

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Miniature Parts Zinc Die-castings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

”