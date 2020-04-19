Global Outdoor Thermometer Market Business Analysis 2019 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2025

“

An outdoor thermometer is a thermometer that provides a measurement of the outdoor temperatures. These outdoor thermometers are usually used in outside the house, they are also used in some facilities such as heat pumps, combined heat and power plants, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, refrigeration technology.

Currently, there are many companies in United States Outdoor Thermometer industry. The main market players are AcuRite, Taylor Precision Products, La Crosse Technology, Ambient Weather, REOTEMP, ThermoPro and WIKA. The sale revenue of Outdoor Thermometer in United States was about 88.9 Miliion USD in 2018. Report data showed that 55.99% of the Outdoor Thermometer market are from retail chains, 32.05% are from online sales in 2018.There are many kinds of Outdoor Thermometer, such as Analog Thermometers, Digital Thermometers, Weather Forecasting Thermometers and Clock Thermometers. Analog Thermometer is wildly used in the market, with a consumption market share nearly 29.40% in 2018.

The global Outdoor Thermometer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Outdoor Thermometer market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Outdoor Thermometer in key regions like North America, Europe, Japan and China, focuses on the consumption of Outdoor Thermometer in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Outdoor Thermometer market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Outdoor Thermometer market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AcuRite

Taylor Precision Products

La Crosse Technology

Ambient Weather

REOTEMP

ThermoPro

WIKA

Outdoor Thermometer market size by Type

Analog Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Weather Forecasting Thermometers

Clock Thermometers

In 2018, Analog Thermometers accounted for a major share of 29.40% in the USA Outdoor Thermometer market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3602.3 Million US$ by 2025 from 2976.3 Million US$ in 2018.

Outdoor Thermometer market size by Applications

Retail Chains

Online

Other

the Retail Chains holds an important share in terms of application,and it is expected to reach a volume of 5203.1 (K Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.29% during 2019 and 2025.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Thermometer market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Thermometer market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Thermometer companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Outdoor Thermometer submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outdoor Thermometer are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Outdoor Thermometer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

To Buy this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=5075

