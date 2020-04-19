Global PE Foam Tape market 2019 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report

“

PE foam tape is PE foam as backing, coated on both sides with strong solvent acrylic adhesive, covered with PE plastic film or yellow silicone paper or white silicone paper or glassine silicone paper as release paper liner.

Polyethylene Foam Tapes combine a rubber-based adhesive with conformable closed cell foam. The rubber based adhesive provides a good initial bond to a variety of surfaces.

Global PE foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period.

Currently, there are many players in this market. 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, ADDEV Materials, Achem (YC Group) and some others are playing important roles in PE foam tape industry.China is estimated to dominate the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period due to high penetration of building and automotive industry, with approximately 34.98% of market sales contributed by China. Further, United States market is estimated to be at the second highest market about 20.15% sales share owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones. The sales share growth in the European region is relatively stable. Shifting focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil are estimated to drive the PE foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing construction activities in GCC countries. Japan is anticipated to register relatively slower growth due to high penetration of foam tapes in the region.

Global PE Foam Tape market size will increase to 4288.7 Million US$ by 2025, from 2995.8 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PE Foam Tape.

This report researches the worldwide PE Foam Tape market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan and India.

This study categorizes the global PE Foam Tape breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

3M

Tesa SE

Scapa

Mactac

Avery Dennison

Saint-Gobain

ADDEV Materials

Achem (YC Group)

3F GmbH

Sanoj Tape Group

Folsen

Adhesive Applications

Pres-On

Can-Do National Tape

LAMATEK

PE Foam Tape Breakdown Data by Type

Double Sided

Single Sided

In 2018, Double Sided accounted for a major share of 84% in the global PE Foam Tape market. And this product segment is poised to reach 3588 M USD by 2025 from 2659 M USD in 2018.

PE Foam Tape Breakdown Data by Application

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Other Industries

In PE Foam Tape market, Automotive segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 1045 (M Sqm) by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.53% during 2018 and 2025. It means that PE Foam Tape will be promising in the Automotive field in the next couple of years.

PE Foam Tape Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

South Korea

Japan

India

PE Foam Tape Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PE Foam Tape capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key PE Foam Tape manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PE Foam Tape :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

”