Global Sporting Goods Market Insight Growth Analysis on Volume, Revenue and Forecast to 2019-2025

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Sporting Goods market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Sporting Goods market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

Sporting equipment, also called sporting goods, has various forms depending on the sport, but it is essential to complete the sport. The equipment ranges from balls, to nets, and to protective gear like helmets. Sporting equipment can be used as protective gear or as tool used to help the athletes play the sport. Over time, sporting equipment has evolved because sports have started to require more protective gear to prevent injuries. Sporting equipment may be found in any department store.

Sporting goods market is anticipated to record noteworthy growth in the next five to six years. This is majorly attributed to increased number of health-conscious consumers, who are incorporating playing sports as a part of their daily routine. Of different segments in the overall sports industry such as sports tourism, sports apparel, sports sponsorship, sporting goods and others, sporting goods is anticipated to gain significant share in the overall sporting industry. This has led to increased competition among sporting goods manufacturers ensuring improved distribution channels, prices, quality, efficient supply chain management, in order to maintain sustainability in the market. Among different regions, North America holds largest share in terms of value and is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the near future. Growth prospects for sporting goods market are favorable in the Asia Pacific region.

Few other factors bolstering the sporting goods market growth include growing retail industry, increasing disposable income of consumers, government inclination and support for sport activities in many countries, rising consumer awareness for health and fitness. In addition, with increasing awareness of health and fitness through encouragement of sports by governments of various countries along with consumer inclination for sports such as ICC Cricket World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Olympics have led to increased sales of varied sporting goods worldwide. However, availability of counterfeit products along with high prices of few products might restrict the market growth. Sporting goods manufacturers are performing extensive research and development related to raw material used, such as use of carbon fiber for manufacturing sporting goods, as it offers advantages such as light-weight, high-strength and better performance of the product.

In 2019, the market size of Sporting Goods is 60900 million US$ and it will reach 83300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a

CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sporting Goods.

This report studies the global market size of Sporting Goods, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sporting Goods sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Nike Inc.

Reebok

Adidas AG

Puma SE

Amer Sports Corporation

VF Corporation

Asics Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Brooks Sports Inc.

The North Face, Inc.

YONEX Co. Ltd.

MIZUNO Corporation

Skechers USA, Inc.

Converse Inc.

Market Segment by Product Type

Ball Sports

Adventure Sports

Golf

Winter Sports

Others

Market Segment by Application

Franchise Outlets

Department Stores

Specialty Sports

Discount Stores

On-line

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Sporting Goods status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Sporting Goods manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Sporting Goods are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Customization of the report –

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

