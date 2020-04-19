Global Urine Collection Devices Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2025

“

Urinary collection device (UCD) is a medical product helps in managing urinary output, hygiene required for long term medical care and collection of urine sample for urinalysis which include detection of various disorders such as urinary tract infection. Urinary collection device is used as a backup to bladder urine collection system or to prevent accidental leakage primarily among patients who stay in the hospital for long time and need bed rest. Urinary collection device is also used during spaceflight, in military fighter aircraft that are not equipped with toilets help pilots to empty their bladder who are required to fly aircraft for several hours, and among patients suffering from urinary incontinence disorder. Urinary collection device also helps in minimizing the contamination of urine specimen with bacterial flora from the patients and minimize the risk of urine leakage and odor. Urinary collection device is useful during travel or where the accessibility to a toilet is difficult.

The urine collection devices market is driven by several factors such as high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and rise in the prevalence of prostate gland enlargement among geriatric population. According to an NIH study, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the general public is nearly 15%. High blood pressure and diabetes are primary causes of chronic kidney disease. Around 50% of the people suffering from chronic kidney disease are either diabetic or are suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Enlargement of the prostate gland is a common problem in men aged above 58 years. It causes blockage of the urinary tract, which restricts proper urination. This condition can be relieved by inserting a catheter into the urinary bladder through the urethra and emptying the bladder. If the size of the prostate gland is large, it is surgically removed in order to provide relief to the patient. Major restraints for the urinary collection devices market are side-effects of catheterization and unfavorable reimbursement policies. The catheter-associated infection is a major issue faced by patients. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), under the rule CMS-1533-FC, does not provide reimbursement for the treatment of urinary tract infections caused due to use of catheters. Thus, preventive measures are being taken in order to reduce the incidence of infections. A non-profit organization responsible for developing national urgencies and targets for performance improvement called the National Quality Forum estimates that 17% to 69% of catheter-associated urinary tract infections can be prevented with measures recommended for infection control. Maintenance of proper hygiene in order to prevent any kind of urine collection devices associated infection is the current market trend. Maintaining better hygiene conditions is expected to get more importance in the urine collection devices market during the next few years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the

urine collection device market throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of CKD and urinary bladder disorders and the growing aging population, can also propel the growth of the urine collection devices market in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Urine Collection Devices is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Urine Collection Devices.

This report studies the global market size of Urine Collection Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Urine Collection Devices production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

B.Braun Melsungen

C.R. Brad

Coloplast

Hollister

Teleflex

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Market Segment by Product Type

Urine Sample System

Urinary Catheter

Urine Bags

Market Segment by Application

Home Care Settings

Nursing Facilities

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Urine Collection Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Urine Collection Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Urine Collection Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

