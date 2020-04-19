GlobalCoating Pretreatment Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

“

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for coating pretreatment, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Europe and North America. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Germany are the major markets of coating pretreatment. Due to the increasing demand on domestic front, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading market of coating pretreatment. South America, especially Brazil, has also emerged as a key market for coating pretreatment manufacturers. Not only is the demand for coating pretreatment expected to be strong in Brazil, but its proximity to the U.S. makes it an emerging market for setting up production facilities.

Stringent government regulations in the U.S. and Europe, especially to reduce air pollution, will trigger the need for adopting new, low-pollution coating technologies. The chromate free pretreatment coating are nowadays used as a substitute of chromate-based pretreatment due to its environmental friendly nature. It also adheres to the regulations of REACH and other institutions. It is the fastest-growing market among all types of coating pretreatment in Europe and North America. It is used for pretreatment of aluminum and light alloys. The growth is mainly attributed to its ecofriendly nature as these are based on titanium and zirconium chemistries, and they are less harmful and eco-friendly in nature.

In 2019, the market size of Coating Pretreatment is 3830 million US$ and it will reach 5920 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Coating Pretreatment.

This report studies the global market size of Coating Pretreatment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Chemetall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

PPG Industries

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

3M Company

Akzonobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by Product Type

Phosphate

Chromate

Chromate free

Blast clean

Market Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Appliances

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Coating Pretreatment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Coating Pretreatment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coating Pretreatment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The research provides answers to the following key questions –

What is estimated growth rate and market size of the Coating Pretreatment industry for the forecast period 2019 – 2025?

What are major driving factors impacting the Coating Pretreatment market worldwide?

How have prominent market leaders been able to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

Which market trends from the yester years and the future are likely to keep the prospect of the market high for the forecast period 2019 – 2025?

Which factors will pose challenges and restrict the growth of the market across different regions?

Which opportunities are the major vendors operating in the industry banking on for the years to come?

”