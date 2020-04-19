Gluten-Free Products Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2025

“

DataIntelo has recently launched a latest report on Gluten-Free Products market for its clients. This report offers the clients with factual data validated by industry experts and business heads. The report highly involves chapter wise explanation for every aspect of the market wherein the drivers, trends, opportunities, leading and trending segments are discussed in detail with specific examples. Profiles of leading players are also discussed along with their business expansion strategies.

The gluten-free products market is set to witness a higher CAGR over the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Attributing to rising levels of awareness for healthy foods in the worldwide market. On the other hand, the market also witnesses tremendous increase in number of patients with metabolic disorders resulting in autoimmune disorders triggered by gluten that is responsible for damages to the small intestine in humans.

Gluten is majorly found in rye, barley, wheat or any other hybrid derivatives of the same. In the bakery section, it acts a binding agent, which prevents separation in the baked foods. It is normally found across many processed and packaged foods i.e. considered gluten-free.

Gluten free food products have gained a high popularity in the recent years. A variety of mixtures of these ingredients have brought a wide difference in the nutritional aspect with respect to gluten free foods and gluten containing foods.

Rise in prevalence of lifestyle related disease such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, cancer and metabolic syndrome drives the market growth. Rise in incidences of celiac diseases is likely to drive the demand for gluten-free products in the developed and developing economies.

With the rise in number of gluten allergic consumers and celiac disease, the demand for gluten free products is likely to witness a traction. Consumers in developed countries are highly diet conscious. Marketing activities for gluten free products is more likely to generate a high level awareness which is directly linked to the market growth. On the other hand, availability of duplicate products under similar brand name acts as a restraint for mark

et growth.

Considering the consumer demands for healthy food products, consumer trends have been the driving forces for product innovations. For instance, supermarkets and food malls are more likely to advocate gluten free food products to consumers based on taste preference.

By type, the gluten-free products market can be segmented into bakery products, cookies, crackers, wafers & biscuits, pizzas & pastas, savouries, cereals & snacks, breads, rolls, buns & cakes.

By distribution channel, the gluten-free products market can be segmented into grocery stores, conventional stores, club stores, teleshopping, hotels and restaurants. Grocery stores and hotels is likely to witness major traction owing to their top position in the supply chain.

By source, the market can be segmented into rice & corn, sorghum & oats, tuber corps, pseudo-cereals, millets and oilseeds & pulses. Pseudo-cereals are likely to witness a higher market share owing to high demand for seasonal cereals.

By geography, the gluten-free products market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market in 2018 accounting for a high market and revenue share. Easy availability and FDA regulations are more likely to facilitate in a robust market growth.

The key players in the gluten-free products industry are Dr. Schar AG/SPA, General Mills, Kelkin Ltd, Quinoa Corporation, Raisio Plc, Heinz Company and Boulder Brands. Strategic collaboration, merger & acquisitions and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by major vendors with an objective to expand their product portfolio.

