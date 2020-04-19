Humanized Mouse Model Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

“

A Humanized mouse model is a mouse carrying functioning human genes, cells, tissues, and/or organs. Humanized mice are commonly used as small animal models in biological and medical research for human therapeutics. Immunodeficient mice are often used as recipients for human cells or tissues, because they can relatively easily accept heterologous cells due to lack of host immunity.

In 2018, the genetic models segment accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market. The factors contributing to the large share of this segment include its widespread use in compound analysis and biological efficacy & safety testing. Furthermore, the cell-based humanized mouse models is categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models. In 2017, the CD34 models segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based humanized mouse models market and is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of this market are usage of CD34 mouse models in in-vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to international alliances for R&D activities in China, initiatives to reduce approval time for drugs, mandatory animal testing for all pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics in China, increasing investments from the government and private sectors in ChinaÂ’s life sciences sector, growing biomedical and medical research, and research in regenerative medicine in Japan.

This report studies the global market size of Humanized Mouse Model, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Humanized Mouse Model production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

genOway

Horizon Discovery

Taconic Biosciences

Jackson Laboratory

AXENSIS

Champion Oncology

Crown Bioscience

HuMurine Technologies

InGenious Targeting Laboratory

TRANS GENIC

Harbour Biomed

Market Segment by Product Type

Genetic Humanized Mouse Models

Cell-based Humanized Mouse Models

Market Segment by Application

Oncology

Immunology and Infectious Diseases

Neuroscience

Toxicology

Hematopoiesis

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Humanized Mouse Model status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Humanized Mouse Model manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Humanized Mouse Model are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

