Methionine Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2025

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Methionine market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. Adhering to industry norms, the report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Also, prepared by a panel of seasoned analysts, it offers the client with insightful data that establishes the base to take immediate steps ahead. Nonetheless, Methionine market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

The global methionine market size is set to witness a higher revenue share resulting into a strengthened CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. Expansion of population in the developed and developing regions is likely to contribute to the growth of meat industry.

Methionine is a sulfur containing amino acid it is specifically used for several methyltransferase reactions as a predecessor for S-adenosyl 1-Methionine (SAM). In humans, it is one of the crucial amino acids for food synthesis. It is mainly responsible for texture and pliability of skin, hair and enhances the nail area. From the industrial perspective, it chelates heavy metals such as lead through excretion process.

The market is majorly driven by rise in population and growing demand for dairy products, meat and sea foods. In addition, rise in number of non-vegetarian population accounts for a greater proportion all across the globe. Rising demand for nutritional products/supplements in order to enhance the health conditions in living beings is highly witnessed.

Market trends such as high prevalence of animal disease, for example, cattle and livestock tend to suffer from foot and mouth disease in developed economies. In order to abstain the cattle from getting damaged, it is fed with methionine to enhance its nutritional value. Rising consumer awareness is also expected to contribute by leap and bounds to the health of livestock in order to augment the product use. On the other hand, growing demand for methionine also creates a dearth for raw materials. As the market experiences enlarging ratio of vegan population due to awareness by advertising and promotion campaigns, it is likely to suffer a confined market growth in the forecast period.

The methionine market can be segmented on the basis of raw material that involves animal and plant based foods. Plant based foods dominate the market growth on the backdrop of high demand for organic supplements and increasing use

. This trend is also triggered as the market witnesses rise in consumer awareness for methionine products. Animal based foods are likely to gain a significant traction owing to stringent regulations pertaining to consumption of animal meat and fish meal.

Application category for methionine market includes pharmaceuticals, food & dietary supplements and animal feed. Rise in demand for animal feed additives due to increase in livestock rearing activities followed by growing rate of meat consumption is expected to drive the product demand in the upcoming years. Pharmaceuticals is the second leading segment attributing to enhanced health standards and stringent healthcare regulations. In addition, the market experiences growing demand for methionine in pharmaceutical products for their viability.

The regional segmentation for methionine market comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for a dominant position in 2018 accounting for a high revenue share. Other factors such as rise in disposable income followed by changes in eating habits of population have triggered the demand for use of food supplements.

Europe is anticipated to reveal significant growth factors such as rise in geriatric population with specific food demands. U.K. and Germany have led the European market in terms of usage. Also, the regional market size is expected to enlarge by forecast period owing to use of methionine for feedstock.

The key players in the methionine market are Sunrise Nutrachem Group; Shaanxi Sciphar Hi-tech Industry Co Ltd; Kyowa Hakko Bio Co; Prinova U.S. LLC, AnaSpec Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co Ltd; Beijing FortuneStar S&T Development Co; Ltd, Iris Biotech GmbH, and Ajinomoto Inc. Product launches, mergers and acquisitions and significant investments are some of the strategies adopted by the key players in order to enhance their business portfolio and geographic expansion.

