Micro-LED Market 2019 | Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays that can identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens, and display the result in a qualitative way (positive vs. negative). In the United States, a number of RIDTs are commercially available. The reference standards for laboratory confirmation of influenza virus infection in respiratory specimens are reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) or viral culture. RIDTs can yield results in a clinically relevant time frame, i.e., less than approximately 15 minutes. However, RIDTs have limited sensitivity to detect influenza viruses in respiratory specimens compared to RT-PCR or viral culture and negative RIDT test results should be interpreted with caution given the potential for false negative results, especially during peak influenza activity in a community. Some RIDTs use analyzer reader devices to standardize result interpretation.

The classification of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) includes Conventional RIDT and Digital RIDTs. The proportion of digital RIDTs in 2018 is about 53.35% of revenue.Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is application in hospital, POCT and others. The most of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is used in hospital, and the market share of that is about 63.97% in 2018.North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 53.65% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.27% in 2018.

Market competition is intense. BD, Abbot (Alere), Quidel, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Meridian Bioscience, Analytik Jena, Princeton BioMeditech Corporation, BioMerieux, Sekisui Diagnostics, Response Biomedical, SA Scientific, DiaSorin (Focus Diagnostics) are the leaders of the industry, and have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In 2018, the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market size was 973.1 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1751.7 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.

focuses on the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) development in North America and Europe.

The key players covered in this study

BD

Abbot (Alere)

Quidel

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Meridian Bioscience

Analytik Jena

Princeton BioMeditech Corporation

BioMerieux

Sekisui Diagnostics

Response Biomedical

SA Scientific

DiaSorin (Focus Diagnostics)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Digital RIDTs

Conventional RIDT

In 2018, Digital RIDTs accounted for a major share of 55.36% the global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 1039.09 million US$ by 2025 from 588.84 million US$ in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

POCT

Others

In Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) market, the Hospitals holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach revenue of by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.37% during 2019 and 2025.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) development in North America and Europe..

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

