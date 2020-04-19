Opioid Use Disorder Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025Opioid Use Disorder Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Opioid Use Disorder market

An opioid is a synthetic or natural agent that stimulates opioid receptors and produces opium-like effects. Opioid use disorderÂ is a problematic pattern ofÂ opioidÂ use that causes significant impairment or distress.

Increase in opioid epidemic in the U.S. coupled with establishment of government policies to control the crisis is driving the market.

This report focuses on the global Opioid Use Disorder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Indivior

Alkermes

Titan Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

MediciNova

Orexo

Camurus

Omeros

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Buprenorphine

Methadone

Naltrexone

Market segment by Application

split into

Moderate Pain Treatment

Severe Pain Treatment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Opioid Use Disorder are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

