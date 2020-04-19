Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share

“

Cardiac Rhythm Management Device is a medical device which uses electrical impulses, delivered by electrodes contracting the heart muscles, to regulate the beating of the heart.

A cardiac rhythm management device (CRMD) refers to any permanently implanted cardiac pacemaker or any implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD). The term CRMD also refers to any cardiac resynchronization device. The term CRT refers to a CRMD that provides cardiac resynchronization therapy using biventricular pacing techniques.

The classification of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device includes Pacemakers, ICD and CRT. And the proportion of Pacemakers in 2018 is about 47.8%. The ICD in 2018 is about 38.3%.Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device is widely used in Bradycardia, Tachycardia, heart failure and other. Tachycardia and bradycardia are the most common indications for treatment, heart failure, diabetes and obesity can contribute to ongoing rhythm management concerns. And the market share used tachycardia in 2018 is 43%. And the market share used bradycardia in 2018 is 39%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 48% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.2%, Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Device market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.

The global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 12760 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, China and India, focuses on the consumption of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

Boston Scientific

Biotronik

MicroPort

Medico

Lepu (Qinming Medical)

IMZ

Cardioelectronica

Pacetronix

Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market size by Type

Pacemaker

ICD

CRT

In 2018, Pacemaker accounted for a major share of 47% in the global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market. And this product segment is poised to reach 736 K Units by 20

25 from 670 K Units in 2019.

Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market size by Applications

Bradycardia

Tachycardia

Heart Failure

Others

In Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market, Tachycardia segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 642 (K Units) by 2024, at a CAGR of 2.93% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices will be promising in the Tachycardia field in the next couple of years.

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Pacemakers and Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

