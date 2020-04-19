Passport Reader Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2025

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Passport Reader market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Passport Reader market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Passport Reader market.

A biometric passport is a traditional passport that has an embedded electronic microprocessor chip which contains biometric information that can be used to authenticate the identity of the passport holder. It uses contactless smart card technology, including a microprocessor chip (computer chip) and antenna (for both power to the chip and communication) embedded in the front or back cover, or center page, of the passport. The passport’s critical information is both printed on the data page of the passport and stored in the chip.

Increase in the e-passports is rising the demand for passport readers at the airport terminals, hotels, and car rental service stations among others. These e-passports help in creating highly secure and interoperable infrastructure for international travel. Additionally, they reduce waiting time and benefit users by providing self-service kiosks, which enables the passengers to self-verify. However, one of the major restraining factors slowing down the growth of the passport readers market are the technical issues that occur in the device. The passport reader is an electronic device comprising electronic components, optical scanners, RFID, and others. Electronic components are highly sensitive to high voltage, which may damage them or may interfere with the proper working of the device.

In 2019, the market size of Passport Reader is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Passport Reader.

This report studies the global market size of Passport Reader, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

eader production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Gemalto

3M

ARH Inc

Access Limited

Regula Forensics

Beijing Wintone Science Technology

Desko

IER Inc

Lintech Enterprises

IDAC Solutions

Market Segment by Product Type

RFID

Barcode

OCR

Market Segment by Application

Airport Security

Border Control

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Passport Reader status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Passport Reader manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Passport Reader are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

