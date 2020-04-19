Self-Checkout Systems Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

“

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Self-Checkout Systems market and highly delivers market insights based on market intelligence studies. The report comprises chapter-wise factual information spread across 120+ pages. Self-Checkout Systems market offers growth opportunities in the near future exhibited in best information format through this report.

Self-checkout systems provide a mechanism for customers to process their own purchases from a retailer. They are an alternative to the traditional cashier-staffed checkout.

Currently, there are many players in this market. NCR, Toshiba, Diebold Nixdorf, Fujitsu, ITAB, Pan-Oston, IBM, Grupo Digicon, Hisense, Modern-Expo Group, HP and some others are playing important roles in Self-Checkout Systems industry.

In market, revenue of Self-Checkout Systems in North America will increase to be 96401 Units in 2025 from 40011 Units in 2018, which is the biggest consumption area in current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with revenue and market share of 18831 Units and 25.8% in 2018.

Self-checkout systems are easy to use and require less time, as the queues are usually short as compared to the ones at traditional checkouts. Majority of the people, especially the younger generation, are adopting new technologies, as these systems are more convenient and involve no or less interaction with humans, unlike traditional purchase systems.

The Self-Checkout Systems market was valued at 1596.1 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3174.8 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Self-Checkout Systems.

This report presents the worldwide Self-Checkout Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

NCR

Toshiba

Diebold Nixdorf

Fujitsu

ITAB

Pan-Oston

IBM

Grupo Digicon

Hisense

Modern-Expo Group

HP Inc.

Self-Checkout Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Stand-alone Self-checkout Systems

Wall-mounted Self-checkout Systems

Countertop Self-checkout Systems

In 2019, Stand-alone SCO accounted for a major share of 86% in the global Self-Checkout Systems market. And this product segment is poised to reach 2966 M USD by 2025 from 1684 M USD in 2019.

Self-Checkout Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Department Stores

Grocery/Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

Others

In Self-Checkout Systems market, Hypermarket & Superma

rket segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 121740 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.31% during 2019 and 2025. It means that Self-Checkout Systems will be promising in the Hypermarket & Supermarket field in the next couple of years.

Self-Checkout Systems Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Self-Checkout Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Self-Checkout Systems status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Self-Checkout Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Checkout Systems :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Self-Checkout Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

