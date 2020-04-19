Solvent Recovery Units Market 2019 Global Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2025

“

Solvent recovery is a form of waste reduction. Inâ€“process solvent recovery is widely used as an alternative to solvent replacement to reduce waste generation. It is attractive, like endâ€“ofâ€“pipe pollution control, since it requires little change in existing processes. There is widespread commercial availability of solvent recovery equipment which is another attraction. Availability of equipment suitable for small operations, especially batch operations, make inâ€“process recovery of solvents economically preferable to raw materials substitution. The solvent recovery systems are custom designed to optimize the recovery of solvents by combining condensers, receivers, vacuum pumps, and controls in a packaged system.

The main players in Solvent Recovery Units market including DÃ¼rr Group, Sulzer, Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology, OFRU Recycling, Controls Group, Koch Modular Process Systems, Wintek Corporation, SRS Engineering Corporation, CBG Biotech, Maratek Environmental and so on.. There are many participants in the solvent recovery market, and the market concentration is particularly low. With the global environmental awareness, the competition in the solvent recycling market will become more and more competitive.

United States, Europe and China are the dominator of solvent recovery units market, and is estimated to maintain their leading positions in the next few years. In terms revenue, United States occupied about 26.06% share in solvent recovery units market, Europe occupied about 24.06% share in solvent recovery units t market, While China occupied about 22.34% share in solvent recovery units t market in 2018.

Global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market size will increase to 1120.5 Million US$ by 2025, from 968 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs).

This report researches the worldwide Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

This study categorizes the global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DÃ¼rr Group

Sulzer

Progressive Recovery

Cooper Technology

OFRU Recycling

Controls Group

Koch Modular Process Systems

Wintek Corporation

SRS Engineering Corporation

CBG Biotech

Maratek Environmental

Spooner Industries

Wiggens

CB Mills

KOBEX

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid Ring (Compressor)

Centrifugal (Compressor)

Reciprocating (Compressor)

Rotary Screw (Compressor)

Other (Compressor)

Liquid Ring (Vacuum)

Dry Pumps (Vacuum)

Othe

r (Vacuum)

Other Equipment

In 2018, Liquid Ring (Compressor) accounted for a major share of 7.08% in the global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market. And this product segment is poised to reach 78.6 million US$ by 2025 from 68.7 million US$ in 2018.

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Breakdown Data by Application

Printing Industry

Painting & Coating

Oil & Chemical Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Electronics

Agrochemicals

Research Institutes

Others

In Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) market, the Printing Industry holds an important share in terms of applications, and it is expected to reach a revenue of 118.4 M USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.65% during 2019 and 2025.

Oil & Chemical Industry occupied about 26.97% of global market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate the market over the estimated period.

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solvent Recovery Units (SRUs) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

