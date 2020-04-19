Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

“

The report analysis the leading players of the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market.

Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution, and may require a Reactive to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble, and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments.

Turkey is the largest consume country in Europe, which sales occupied 35.10% of Europe in 2018, followed by Italy and Germany, which accounts for 18.18 % and 10.85%, respectively, in 2018. Textile industry is the largest consumer of dyes in nowadays. Consumption volume from textile industry reached to 62013 MT in 2018, contributing 38.90 % market share.Dyes, a coloring material, have been widely used in our daily life. Dyes have various types, such as Acidic, Basic, Direct, Reactive, Solvent, Disperse and so on. Among of those types, reactive dyes account for the largest consumption share. In 2018, consumption volume of reactive dyes was 47230 MT, with the share of 29.63%, followed by acid dyes, which held 19.61% consumption market share.

Global Synthetic Dye and Pigment market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Synthetic Dye and Pigment.

This report researches the worldwide Synthetic Dye and Pigment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, South America and South Korea.

This study categorizes the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

DyStar

Archroma

Huntsman

BASF

Clariant

Kiri Industries

Atul

Waterside Colours

Everlight Chemical

Stahl

Colorantes Industriales

Trumpler

Cromatos

Steiner

Synthesia

Aries Dye Chem

Ravi Dyeware

Vedant

Loxim

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Breakdown Data by Type

Acidic

Basic

Direct

Reactive

Solvent

Disperse

Other

In 2018, Reactive accounted for a major share of 30% in the Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market. And this product segment is poised to reach 438

USD by 2025 from 377 M USD in 2018.

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Breakdown Data by Application

Paper

Textile

Leather

Wood

Agrochemical

Food

Other

In Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment market, Textile segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 70109 (MT) by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.69% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Europe Synthetic Dye and Pigment will be promising in the Textile field in the next couple of years.

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

South America

South Korea

Synthetic Dye and Pigment Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Synthetic Dye and Pigment capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Synthetic Dye and Pigment manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Synthetic Dye and Pigment :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

To Purchase this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=5083

Get to know the business better

The global Keyword market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that's better than others.

