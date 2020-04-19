Through Glass Vias Substrate Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025

“

The Through Glass Vias Substrate market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Through glass vias substrate is a new glass substrate, which make holes through thin glass without damaging glass shape. A through-glass via (TGV) provides a vertical electrical connection through a glass substrate. TGVs are used in advanced packaging solutions, such as glass interposers and wafer-level packaging of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS).

In this study, the market for the Through Glass Vias Substrate consumption divided into five geographic regions. Asia-Pacific Through Glass Vias Substrate market size was valued at 18480 units in 2018, followed by Europe and North America. QYResearch analysts estimate that Japan is to lead the global market for Through Glass Vias Substrate during the forecast period, due to the rapid growth of the demand market there. This region accounts for a market share of nearly 29.61% by 2025.

The global market share concentration is relatively concentrated. Of the major players of the Through Glass Vias Substrate market, Corning maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. Corning accounted for 26.90% of the Global Through Glass Vias Substrate revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 21.49%, 11.93% including LPKF and Samtec. The other major players in this report including Kiso Micro Co. LTD, Tecnisco, Microplex, Plan Optik, NSG Group and Allvia.

Worldwide, Consumer Electronics was the largest consumer of Through Glass Vias Substrate, which is responsible for about 57.37 percent of Through Glass Vias Substrate consumption in 2018. The remaining 42.63 percent was consumed for Biotechnology/Medical, Automotive etc.

The Through Glass Vias Substrate market was valued at 22 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 193.3 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 36.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Through Glass Vias Substrate.

This report presents the worldwide Through Glass Vias Substrate market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Corning

LPKF

Samtec

Kiso Micro Co.LTD

Tecnisco

Microplex

Plan Optik

NSG Group

Allvia

Through Glass Vias Substrate Breakdown Data by Type

300 mm Wafer

200 mm Wafer

Below 150 mm Wafer

In 2018, 300 mm Wafer accounted for a major share of 62% in the global Through Glass Vias Substrate market. And this product s

gment is poised to reach 130.49 Million US$ by 2025 from 13.65 Million US$ in 2018.

Through Glass Vias Substrate Breakdown Data by Application

Biotechnology/Medical

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

In Through Glass Vias Substrate market, the Consumer Electronics holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 243404 (Units) by 2025, at a CAGR of 38% during 2019 and 2025.

Through Glass Vias Substrate Production by Region

North America

Europe

Japan

China

Through Glass Vias Substrate Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Through Glass Vias Substrate status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Through Glass Vias Substrate manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Through Glass Vias Substrate :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Through Glass Vias Substrate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

”