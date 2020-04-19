Two-Wheeler Wiring Harness Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2025

“

A two-wheeler wiring harness is an assembly of electric wires or cables and other components such as terminals, connectors, and clamps that are used to transfer information and power among the electronic components. The wiring harness is a standard stock fitment in any two-wheeler. It is also known as a wiring loom for the vehicles. Electric wires are tied together using cable ties, electrical tapes, conduits, or a combination of these to form the complete wiring assembly. A two-wheeler wiring harness safeguards the wires against the impacts of vibrations.

The increasing demand for electric two-wheelers is one of the primary growth factors for the two-wheeler wiring harness market. The smaller size of the electric motors enables the inclusion of more features. Electric two-wheelers are equipped with high-voltage electric motors powered by larger battery packs that require high voltage wiring designs. With the growing demand for electric two-wheelers, the demand for wiring harnesses will increase in the coming years.

The growing usage of water-proof wiring harnesses is one of the key trends that gaining traction in the two-wheeler wiring harness market during the next few years. OEMs and two-wheeler manufacturers are adopting air-tight sealed connectors over unsealed connectors. Since unsealed connectors are prone to damage and failure such as terminal issues and corrosion of wires, the OEMs are reducing their usage in vehicles. Moreover, the harsh climatic conditions also influence the utilization of waterproof wiring harnesses made of materials such as copper, aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the motorcycle wiring harness market due to the increasing production of commuter two-wheelers and the high demand in countries such as India and China. OEMs in the market are steadily penetrating this region to expand their business and maximize profits. Factors such as technological advancements, developments in engine technologies, and the growing customer preference toward the use of two-wheelers, will drive the growth of the two-wheeler wiring harness market in APAC.

In 2019, the market size of Two-Wheeler Wiring Harness is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during

cast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Two-Wheeler Wiring Harness.

This report studies the global market size of Two-Wheeler Wiring Harness, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Two-Wheeler Wiring Harness production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers.

