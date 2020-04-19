U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Trends, Opportunities, Key Players, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts To 2025

“

The U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market size is expected to witness 12.9% CAGR over the period of 2019 to 2026. Rise in education for benefits of stem cell therapies is also driving the U.S. market. In addition, growing awareness pertaining to benefits sought by preservation of stem cells is more likely to induce in a high market growth.

HSC is contained in the cord blood as these cells are proliferative and can be obtained in the bone marrow. Cord blood is used in the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, Hodgkinâ€™s disease and lymphoma disorders. In the U.S. there are commercial institutions to offer the possession of babyâ€™s cord to preserve in the long term. In any case, the child or his/her siblings develop haematological or immunological disease, it is restored only cord blood stem cells. In addition, the institutions have been highly instrumental in offering professional services.

Advertising and marketing to determine the importance of cord blood is considerably high in the U.S. Internet sites and social media are active to relay the potential benefits of cryopreservation for cord cells. Moreover, expecting mothers in the U.S. in the modern era are highly upfront about babyâ€™s prolonged health until age of maturity. Therefore, doctors are more likely to facilitate in preserving stem cells right after babyâ€™s birth.

Rising cases of cancer and other chronic diseases have triggered the need for stem cell therapies in the U.S. Sedentary lifestyle and related disorders

are more likely to be responsible for generation of chronic diseases. In addition, stem cell therapies are getting major highlights due to health benefits and modernization in preservation techniques.

Rise in birth number is also a major factor for development of cord blood banking services. Efficient storage and aftermarket service at reasonable costs is more likely to help in market development. On the other hand, rising trend of patients with Hodgkinâ€™s and non-Hodgkinâ€™s lymphoma in the U.S. is a major condition that is treated with the stem cells. Hence, it is anticipated that the demand for cord blood banking services is likely to strengthen up the market position during the forecast period. On the other hand, significant costs incurred on patient side is more likely to act as a restraint during the forecast timespan.

Storage services segment is bifurcated into public and private cord blood banks. Public cord blood banks leads the market growth in the forecast period due to increase in research and development activities and growing interest of healthcare companies to constantly invest for research in stem cell therapies.

The key players profiled in the U.S. cord blood banking services market report are Cord Blood America, Inc., CBR Systems Inc., Cordlife Group Limited, Cryo-Save AG, Lifeforce Cryobanks, National Cord Blood Program, Ameircord and Vita34. Strategies such as product launches, extensive R&D and effective marketing are some of the strategies adopted

