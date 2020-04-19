United States Nylon Resins Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Nylon Resins market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Nylon Resins market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-nylon-resins-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Nylon Resins in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Nylon Resins market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Nylon Resins sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Invista
Basf
DSM
Ascend
Rhodia
Dupont
FCFC
Libolon
UBE Ind
Zigsheng
Honeywell
Hyosung
Lanxess
EMS
Domo Chem
Shaw Industries
Chainlon
Toray
Radici Group
Khimvolokno
Arkema
Asahi Kasei
KuibyshevAzot
Shenma Group
Meida Nylon
Jinjiang Tech
Liheng Tech
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
PA 6
PA 66
Other
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Fibres
Engineering Plastics
Packaging Films
Other
