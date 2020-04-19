United States Ultraviolet Absorbent Market Report 2018
In this report, the United States Ultraviolet Absorbent market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Ultraviolet Absorbent market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/united-states-ultraviolet-absorbent-market-report-2018
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Ultraviolet Absorbent in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).
United States Ultraviolet Absorbent market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Ultraviolet Absorbent sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
BASF SE (Germany)
Songwon (South Korea)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
Adeka Corporation (Japan)
Addivant (US)
Everlight Chemical Industrial Co (Taiwan)
Milliken Chemical (US)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
Sabo S.p.A. (Italy)
Apexical, Inc.
Dalian Richfortune Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd.
Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Lycus Ltd., LLC
Mayzo, Inc.
Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.
Lambson Limited
MPI Chemie B.V.
Tianjin Jiuri New Material Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Union Rubber and Chemicals Co., Ltd.
Jingmen Meifeng Chemical Co., Ltd
Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.
3V Sigma S.P.A.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Benzophenone
Benzotriazole
Triazine
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Personal Care
Others
