Vanadium Market 2019 Global Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

The Vanadium market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Vanadium is a rare chemical element. It is soft, silvery grey, ductile transition metal. The compound is available in chemically combined forms, which occurs naturally in about 65 different minerals and fossil fuel deposits. It is mined mostly in South Africa, northwestern China, and eastern Russia. It is generally produced through the process of steel smelter slag. In addition, vanadium is also produced by the flue dust of heavy oil or as a by-product of uranium mining.

AsÂ steelÂ production accounts for about 90% of vanadium consumption, and asÂ ChinaÂ is increasing its enforcement of new high-strength rebar standards, this has a â€œpositive correlationâ€ for vanadium consumption inÂ steelproduction.

In 2019, the market size of Vanadium is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vanadium.

This report studies the global market size of Vanadium, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Vanadium production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rat

for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Bushveld Minerals

Evraz

Largo Resources

Panzhihua Iron And Steel

Vanadiumcorp

Atlantic

American Vanadium

Australian Vanadium

Glencore

Hebei Iron And Steel

Xining Special Steel

Market Segment by Product Type

Vanadium Slag

Vanadium Pentoxide

Vanadium Trioxide

Metal Vanadium

Ferrovanadium

Vanadium Aluminum Alloy

Vanadium Carbonitride

Market Segment by Application

Automobile

Aviation

Railway

Electronic Technology

National Defense

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Vanadium status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Vanadium manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vanadium are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

