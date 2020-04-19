Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2019-2025
“
Waterjet machines provide an efficient method of producing intricate components of machines with relative ease and precision. It facilitates versatile and effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials. A waterjet machine uses a pump to eject water at an extremely high pressure (of over 6,000 bars) through a nozzle to cut metals and other materials.These machines generate a lesser amount of heat compared to other cutting technologies and can, therefore, be used even on materials that are highly sensitive to high temperatures. Waterjet machines also help ensure minimal wastage of the material being machined.
The driving factors for the growth of waterjet cutting machine market include higher demand for process automation across various industry verticals. Additionally, stable growth from automobile industry is the fundamental factor that drives the growth of waterjet cutting machine market. Therefore, growing end-use applications of waterjet cutting machines and technological advancementsare the major drivers boosting the growth of global market.
In 2019, the market size of Waterjet Cutting Machine is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Waterjet Cutting Machine.
This report studies the global market size of Waterjet Cutting Machine, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Waterjet Cutting Machine production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown
data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Dardi International
Flow International
OMAX
Anjani Technoplast
Bystronic
ESAB Welding & Cutting Systems
Huffman
Jet Edge
KMT Waterjet Systems
PowerJet Systems
Resato International
Waterjet
Waterjet Sweden
Market Segment by Product Type
Pure Waterjet Machines
Abrasive Waterjet Machines
Market Segment by Application
Automotive
Casting
Manufacturing
Aerospace
Defense
Electrical And Electronics
Healthcare
Others
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Waterjet Cutting Machine status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Waterjet Cutting Machine manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Waterjet Cutting Machine are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Most important Topics covered in this report are –
1. Market Trends & Issues
2. Growth Drivers & Enablers
3. Growth Inhibitors
4. Opportunities and Challenges
5. Recent Industry Activity
6. Product Innovations & Trends
7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players
8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage
9. Extensive Product Coverage
