Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts 2019–2025

This market report involves an in-depth understanding of Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market

Forged alloy aluminum wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. In terms of strength, forged wheels have an edge over the cast variety. Better performance and handle due to forging process; And mechanically stronger wheels because of tight grain structure. It also ensures better wear resistance. But the forged alloy aluminum wheelÂ’s cost maybe a little higher.

The global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forged Alloy

luminum Wheel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Gough Group

CITIC Dicastal

BORBET

ENKEI

Ronal Wheels

Maxion Wheels

Superior Industries

Accuride

Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan

Shandong Meika

Telsun Industry

Zhejiang Jinfei

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

”