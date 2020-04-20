Fully Automated External Defibrillators Market Recent Developments & Emerging Trends To 2025

“

Fully Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

The expected growth in the global fully automated external defibrillator market can be attributed to high global incidence rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA), government legislations promoting external defibrillator installation programs and opportunities for penetration in emerging markets.

The global Fully Automated External Defibrillators market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fully Automated External Defibrillators volume and value

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fully Automated External Defibrillators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips

Zoll

Physio-Control

Laerdal Medical

Cardiac Science

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

HeartSine Technologies

A.M.I. Italia

Defibtech

Metrax GmbH

Mediana

Instramed

METsis Medikal

Mindray

Beijing M&B Electronic

Shenzhen XFT

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Phase Wave

Biphase Wave

Segment by Application

Public access

Hospitals

Training

Home

Others

