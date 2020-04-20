Galvanized Strand Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2025

“

The Galvanized Strand market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

Galvanized Strand refers to any steel wire product that has subjected to a galvanizing process to improve its resistance to corrosion. This process typically involves dipping the finished wire product into a bath of heated zinc compound to form a scratch- and corrosion-resistant coating across the entire surface of the wire. Although this coating is not considered to be a permanent anti-corrosion solution, it does greatly increase the wire’s resistance to rust and thus considerably prolongs its service lifespan. Galvanized Strand is available in a wide range of gauges and lengths, and is used extensively in the construction industry and in the industrial, do-it-yourself, and agricultural sectors.

The global Galvanized Strand market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Galvanized

Strand volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Galvanized Strand market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

WireCo World Group

Lexco Cable

Davis Wire

Artsons Wire

Hua Yuan

TianZe

Jiangyin Walsin Steel Cable

Song Ho Industrial

Tianjin Quanyou Steel Rope

Jiangsu Langshan Wrie Rope

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electro Galvanized Strand

Hot-Dip Galvanized Strand

Segment by Application

Power Distribution Network

Bridge

Others

