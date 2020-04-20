Global Carbon-Graphite Bushings Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

“

Bushing is one of the type of bearing also known as plain bearing, it is an independent part of the bearing which is implanted into housing of bearing surface for rotational application. There is various range of bushing available starting from simple sleeve bushing to complex style incorporating notches, grooves or metal reinforcing sleeves.

Majorly, increasing demand for vehicle production all over globe is driving the market of carbon- graphite bushings globally. Due to its self-lubricating, corrosion resistance, high-temperature resistance, and other characteristics, carbon-graphite bushings can meet the sealing requirements under the condition of explosive, radioactive media, strong corrosive, and flammable. Many problems in chemical machines are effectively solved by using carbon- graphite bushings, and it is beneficial in improving working conditions and raise the quality and productivity.

In 2019, the market size of Carbon-Graphite Bushings is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon-Graphite Bushings.

This report studies the global market size of Carbon-Graphite Bushings, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Carbon-Graphite Bushings production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

St Marys Carbon

Helwig Carbon Products

ROC Carbon

Graphite Metallizing

Trench

High Temp Bearings

USG GLEDCO

Federal Mogal

JTEKT

NTN

Timken

Market Segment by Product Type

Food Processing Pumps

Chemical Pumps

Process Pumps In Refineries

Cryogenic Applications

Cold And Hot Water Pumps

Others

Market Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Food Industry Equipment

Household Equipment

Military Equipment

Weapon Systems

Robotic Industry

Aeronautics And Aviation Industry

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Carbon-Graphite Bushings status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Carbon-Graphite Bushings manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Carbon-Graphite Bushings are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

