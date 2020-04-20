In this report, the Global Compression Socks Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Compression Socks Market Professional Survey Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Compression stockings are a specialized hosiery designed to help prevent the occurrence of, and guard against further progression of, venous disorders such as edema, phlebitis and thrombosis. Compression stockings are elastic garments worn around the leg, compressing the limb.

The global Compression Socks market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compression Socks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compression Socks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Compression Socks in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Compression Socks manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FLA Orthopedics

Sigvaris

Juzo

2XU

JOBST

Adidas

Bio Compression Systems

COMFORT PLUS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

9-12 mm Hg

15-20 mm Hg

20-30 mm Hg

30-40 mm Hg

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

