Global Equestrian Apparel Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Equestrian Apparel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Equestrian Apparel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global market size of Equestrian Apparel in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Equestrian Apparel in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Equestrian Apparel market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Equestrian Apparel market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
In the last several years, Global market of Horse Riding Apparel developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 2.27% during 2014 to 2018. In 2018, Global Revenue of Horse Riding Apparel is nearly 2404 M USD; the actual sales are about 19508 K Unit.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
UVEX
Decathlon
Horseware
Pikeur
Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.
Ariat
Noble Outfitters
GPA
Kerrits
Mountain Horse
KEP ITALIA
CASCO
Parlanti
KYLIN
Equetech
Devon-Aire
Tredstep
SSG Gloves
Equidorf
Equestrian Apparel market size by type:
Clothes
Helmets
Boot
Gloves
Equestrian Apparel market size by Applications:
Female
Male
Equestrian Apparel market size by region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
