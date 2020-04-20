Global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market 2019 – 2025 analysis examined in new market research report
The Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market study Added by DataIntelo provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fuelling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.
It is a white, crystalline, slightly water-soluble solid with the formula (CH2)4(COOH)2. It is the most important of the commercially available aliphatic dicarboxylic acids from the industrial perspective.
The global Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hexane-1,6-Dioic Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regi
ns: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Invista
Solvay
Ascend
BASF
Radici
Asahi Kasei
Lanxess
Haili
Huafon
Shenma Industrial
Hualu Hengsheng
Liaoyang Sinopec
Hongye
Tianli
Yangmei Fengxi
Zhejiang Shuyang
Kailuan Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cyclohexane Oxidation
Cyclohexene Oxidation
Phenol Hydrogenation
Segment by Application
Nylon 6,6
Polyurethanes
Adipic Esters
Others
