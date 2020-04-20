Global Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator Market 2019 Insights, Share, Growth and Future Trends

“

During oil & gas production, crude oil is brought to surface by applying pressure through the tubing. After production, pressure is reduced, which separates the gas bubbles from the fluid and subsequently results in the formation of foam on the surface. This foam, if not treated, will cause problems during the transportation of oil & gas at atmospheric pressure. To stabilize the foam, certain additives are added or defoaming separators are used, i.e. chemical or physical defoaming is carried out.

The Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific, is a major market for the oil & gas defoaming separator market. Oil & gas refinery capacity in increasing in APAC, especially in China, India and ASEAN countries, owing to which the demand for defoaming separators is expected to increase over the forecast period. Further, the increasing production of oil & gas in North America and Europe will help drive the demand for oil & gas defoaming separators over the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator.

This report studies the global market size of Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Dow Corning

Ecolab

BASF

Evonik Industries

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Horizontal Baffles

Parallel Plates

Random Packing

Wire Mesh Pads

Others

Market Segment by Application

Upstream

Downstream

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

To Buy this report, Visit https://dataintelo.com/checkout/?reportId=7517

