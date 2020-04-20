Global PMMA Intraocular Lens Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global PMMA Intraocular Lens market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PMMA Intraocular Lens market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the PMMA Intraocular Lens (IOL) market. Intraocular lens (IOL) is a lens implanted in the eye used to treat cataracts or myopia. The most common type of IOL is the pseudophakic IOL. These are implanted during cataract surgery, after the cloudy crystalline lens (otherwise known as a cataract) has been removed. The pseudophakic IOL replaces the original crystalline lens, and provides the light focusing function originally undertaken by the crystalline lens. The second type of IOL, more commonly known as a phakic intraocular lens (PIOL), is a lens which is placed over the existing natural lens, and is used in refractive surgery to change the eye’s optical power as a treatment for myopia, or nearsightedness. IOL usually consist of a small plastic lens with plastic side struts, called haptics, to hold the lens in place within the capsular bag inside the eye. IOL were conventionally made of an inflexible material (PMMA), although this has largely been superseded by the use of flexible materials. Most IOL fitted today are fixed monofocal lenses matched to distance vision. However, other types are available, such as multifocal IOL which provide the patient with multiple-focused vision at far and reading distance, and adaptive IOL which provide the patient with limited visual accommodation.
The global PMMA Intraocular Lens market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the PMMA Intraocular Lens market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of PMMA Intraocular Lens in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of PMMA Intraocular Lens in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global PMMA Intraocular Lens market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global PMMA Intraocular Lens market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
ALCON
AMO(Abbott)
Bausch + Lomb
HOYA
CARL Zeiss
Ophtec
Rayner
STAAR
Lenstec
HumanOptics
Biotech Visioncare
Omni Lens Pvt Ltd
Aurolab
SAV-IOL
Eagle Optics
SIFI Medtech
Physiol
PMMA Intraocular Lens market size by Type
Hydrophilic
Hydrophobic
PMMA Intraocular Lens market size by Applications
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Ophthalmology Clinics
Eye Research Institutes
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global PMMA Intraocular Lens market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of PMMA Intraocular Lens market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global PMMA Intraocular Lens companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of PMMA Intraocular Lens submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PMMA Intraocular Lens are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of PMMA Intraocular Lens market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
