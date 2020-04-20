In this report, the Global Smart Irrigation Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Smart Irrigation Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The integration of “smart” technologies in irrigation systems helped the agriculture industry in overcoming the shortcomings of traditional irrigation practices. By offering a variety of advantages, smart irrigation systems and solutions are being adopted in several parts of the world. Agriculturists and farmers, in particular, are promoting smart irrigation technologies on the grounds their key role in optimizing the usage of water. From checking the soil moisture levels to prepping up for changing weather conditions, a range of sensors and wireless communication technologies are lined together for facilitation smart irrigation. The advantage of these technologies remains long-terms as every drop of water saved with the help of smart irrigation amounts for a significant contribution to the global water conservation.

The North Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the smart irrigation market in 2018. Countries such as the US and Canada in the Americas are the early adopters of smart irrigation technologies, which is the major reason for the large share of this region in the smart irrigation market. Farmers or growers in this region are increasingly adopting advanced irrigation systems and devices such as controllers, sensors, and smart water flow meters.

The Smart Irrigation market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Irrigation.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Smart Irrigation, presents the global Smart Irrigation market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Smart Irrigation capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Smart Irrigation by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

Baseline Inc.

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio

Weathermatic

Stevens Water Monitoring System

Banyan Water

Blossom

ET Water

Delta-T Devices

Market Segment by Product Type

Weather-based Controller Systems

Sensor-based Controller Systems

Market Segment by Application

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Irrigation status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Irrigation manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Irrigation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

