Global Solar Charge Controllers Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

A solar charge controller is an electronic device that regulates the rate of current flow to and from electric batteries to prevent overcharging and damage due to overvoltage. This not only enhances the operational efficiency of the batteries but also increases their lifespan.

During 2017, the non-residential segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the solar charge controllers market. The increasing government initiatives in setting up hospitals, government, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and IT and telecom, that require several battery units demand the need for solar energy power sources. With numerous government initiatives, building developers are implementing energy management systems (EMS) and inverters with solar PV panels on non-residential buildings, thereby promoting sustainability and improving the overall building efficiency.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC dominated the market by accounting for the major revenue shares during 2017. This was mainly due to factors such as the growing environmental awareness, the rising demand for energy, growing population, and the improving standards of living. Additionally, the initiatives taken by the countries towards solar energy generation to replace the dependence on fossil fuel will also drive the growth prospects of the solar charge controllers market in this region.

In 2019, the market size of Solar Charge Controllers is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Charge Controllers.

This report studies the global market size of Solar Charge Controllers, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Solar Charge Controllers production, reven

ue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Wuhan Wanpeng

Market Segment by Product Type

PWM Solar Charge Controller

MPPT Solar Charge Controller

Market Segment by Application

Industrial & Commercial

Residential & Rural Electrification

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Solar Charge Controllers status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Solar Charge Controllers manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solar Charge Controllers are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Most important Topics covered in this report are –

1. Market Trends & Issues

2. Growth Drivers & Enablers

3. Growth Inhibitors

4. Opportunities and Challenges

5. Recent Industry Activity

6. Product Innovations & Trends

7. Coverage of Major & Niche Players

8. Comprehensive Geographic Coverage

9. Extensive Product Coverage

”