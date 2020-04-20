In this report, the Global Termite Control System Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Termite Control System Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2018-2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Termite Control Systems involve specialised chemical or physical products designed to prevent termites from accessing buildings from underneath or via concealed routes. Their aim is to force termites out into the open where they can be seen and pathways more easily identified.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2017; followed by Asia Pacific, owing to the growing adoption of termite control systems in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and China. Subterranean termites are widespread in North America and responsible for 90% of the management and damage costs in the US. In addition, the use of termite control systems is high in the residential sector due to the presence of a large number of wooden houses, consumer awareness, and the strong presence & consumer reach of service providers in this region. Thus, the North American region dominated the termite control systems market in 2017.

The Termite Control System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Termite Control System.

This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Termite Control System, presents the global Termite Control System market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Termite Control System capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Termite Control System by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.

Dowdupont

BASF

Bayer

Sumitomo Chemical

Syngenta

Spectrum Brands

Ensystex

Pct International

Rentokil Initial

Rollins

The Terminix International Company

Arrow Exterminators

Market Segment by Product Type

In-ground

Above-ground

Market Segment by Application

Commercial & industrial

Residential

Agriculture & livestock farms

Others

Key Regions split in this report:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

